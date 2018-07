John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

All of Madison County is welcome to celebrate the grand opening of Pic-N-Sav Grocery Outlet on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. Pic-N-Sav has a 100 percent money-back guarantee on everything they sell and provides the lowest overall food price. Pic-N-Sav will be located at 739 E Base St., in Madison, in the Food Giant building.