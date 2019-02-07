Physics in Greenville

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the month of February, Greenville Public Library is excited to continue their makerspace programs three times per week.

On Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, everybody is invited to attend the Physics Workshop where one can learn basic mechanical physics through fun and exciting projects! These events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call the Greenville Public Library at (850) 948-2529. Greenville Public Library is located at 1325 SW Main St., in Greenville.