Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of an attempted phone scam that is circulating in Madison County. Madison County residents are receiving a phone call from a male subject who claims that his vehicle has been scratched or damaged and a note was left on his vehicle claiming responsibility for the damage, along with the intended victim's phone number.

The scammer demands insurance policy information as well as other personal information. The scammer is aggressive in conversation and will not provide his name or any other information to his intended victims. Caller identification shows the call originated from (850) 973-6668, however, attempted contact to this number determines it to be a non-working number. It is believed that the call is being made through a phone app that allows the scammer to choose his own number so the number appears to be a local Madison County number, also untraceable.

If you receive a call from this number, you are advised to not answer the call or hang up immediately, in addition to blocking the number. Again, citizens are reminded to never provide any type of personal information over the phone or via social media messenger. Be diligent and protect your identity from scammers.