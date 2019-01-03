Phoebe Virginia Shipley, 65, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018, in Valdosta, Ga. Phoebe was born June 2, 1953, in Clearwater, Fla. to William Albert Bell and Vernice Bell (Poole).

She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Phoebe worked as a Mental Heath Technologist with Apalachee Mental Health for 20 years. She enjoyed arts, crafts and Christmas. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Albert Bell; mother, Vernice Poole; brother, Kenneth Albert Bell and sister, Linda Mae Grow.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Shipley; children: Melissa Shipley Grimes (Matthew James), of Clyattville, Ga.; Michael Scott Shipley (Lisa Marie), of Madison; Chad Edward Shipley (Connie Marie), of Madison; sibling, Lonnie Lee Bell; father-in-law, Melvin L. Shipley; grandchildren: Michael Hayes (Jessica); Haden Hayes; Katelyn Shipley; Brett Shipley; Ethan Campbell; Shelby Shipley

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Shipley; children: Melissa Shipley Grimes (Matthew James), of Clyattville, Ga.; Michael Scott Shipley (Lisa Marie), of Madison; Chad Edward Shipley (Connie Marie), of Madison; sibling, Lonnie Lee Bell; father-in-law, Melvin L. Shipley; grandchildren: Michael Hayes (Jessica); Haden Hayes; Katelyn Shipley; Brett Shipley; Ethan Campbell; Shelby Shipley and Zane Marks; great grandchild, Melanie Stephens; as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison, with grandson Michael Hayes officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com