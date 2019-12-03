Phillips named 4th among the world’s top drummers

John Willoughby

Scott Phillips, raised in Madison, is known for bringing the beat which is heard on Creed and Alter Bridge records around the world. And his status as one of the best rock drummers was confirmed after www.musicradar.com released the results of a poll on their website on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Nearly 26,000 people's choice votes were cast, which led to Madison's own, Scott Phillips, to be named in the top 10 current best rock drummers in the world. Flip, as he is known by his family, friends and, especially, fans, stands at number four, topping legends such as Travis Barker of Blink-182, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Matt Nicholls of Bring Me The Horizon. Aric Improta, drumming for Fever 333, was named at number one.

Phillips, the son of Tom and Dianne Phillips, of Madison, is a 1991 graduate of Madison County High School. Flip has drummed for Alter Bridge since their beginning in 2004, after the disbandment of nationwide sensation, Creed; but his talent spans back to his college days at what's now known as North Florida College.

Alter Bridge was formed with the remaining members of Creed: Brian Marshall, bass; Myles Kennedy, vocals/rhythm guitar; Mark Tremonti, lead guitar/backing vocals; and Phillips, drums. The band has played on large platforms across the globe, including Royal Albert Hall in the United Kingdom. Alter Bridge has shared the stage with some of biggest names in the industry such as Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Skillet, Papa Roach and many others.

With the release of their new record, "Walk The Sky," on Friday, Oct. 18, Phillips has stayed busy following a co-headlining American tour with Skillet, which wrapped up at the House of Blues in Orlando at the end of October. The band is currently promoting their album throughout Europe, hitting Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and London, with support from the Raven Age, Sevendust and Shinedown. Following the new year, Alter Bridge will bring their music stateside, with tour dates throughout February.

In a 2018 interview with Phillips, he credited the small town atmosphere of Madison. "I give credit to my mom and dad for keeping me humble," Phillips stated. "[Creed] went from unknown to known in a short amount of time. For me, it's being raised in a place like Madison. I try to stay as humble as possible."

For more information or for upcoming tour dates, visit www.alterbridge.com.