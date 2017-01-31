PES celebrates character day

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Pinetta Elementary School held a Storybook Character Parade to culminate the Florida Department of Education's Literacy Week. The theme of 2017's Literacy Week was “Literacy

Changes our World.” Students dressed as characters from a book of their choice. Each grade took its turn parading around the gymnasium, to the delight of parents and family in attendance, as upbeat songs resonated from the sound system.

Several students from each grade joined Principal Beth Moore in the middle

of the gym to talk about their chosen book, explain which character they dressed as, and why they liked the story. Faculty joined in on the fun as well. Principal Moore stressed to those in attendance that the purpose of the parade was to encourage reading, starting with parents reading to their children at a very young age.