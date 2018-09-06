Permelia Ann York, 77, died Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., on Sept. 4, at Beggs Funeral Home of Madison, with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

York was born in Brooker, Fla. and had lived in Orlando and Apopka before moving to Greenville in 1974. She worked at Musselwhite Farms for many years and also Goldkist Poultry in Live Oak, Fla. for 10 years. She loved flower gardening and animals, especially her dog, "Bandit." She was a member of the Goldwing Canopy Road Riders of Tallahassee.

York is survived by three daughters: Patsy Harrison of Apopka; Debbie Thigpen and her husband, Lonnie, of Greenville; and Michell York, of Gainesville; five grandchildren: Christopher, Michael, Christy, Nikki and James; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, (850) 973-2258.