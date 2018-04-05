You are here
Farm & Outdoors 

Peavy’s steer receives multiple awards

admin

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At 15 years old, JD Peavy is gaining quite a reputation for his cattle showmanship. Traveling to Starke for the Bradford Beef Bash on Saturday, Jan. 13, Peavy added another reserve champion to his growing list of wins. This prospect steer and heifer show was just for fun and bragging rights. “This is our version of travel ball,” said Paige Peavy, JD’s mother, who along with her husband, Opie, often accompany Peavy to various shows.

This prized steer was farm raised, with his mother, Sadie, being one of Peavy’s show heifers. The heifer has produced four champion steers and was affectionately named after Peavy’s great-grandmother, Sadie Blair.

Previously, Peavy was awarded with the reserve champion title for bred and owned steers at the Kow Town Classic, in Kissimmee, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. This same steer placed fourth overall at the North Florida Cattle Battle, in Madison, on Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017.

Photo Submitted
The Peavys proudly stand with their award-winning steer. Pictured, from left to right, are: Opie Peavy, Paige Peavy, Judge Berry and JD Peavy.

Peavy is a freshman at Madison County High School and is active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA). As a fourth generation showman, Peavy is the grandson of Delbert and Martha Jane Blair; Suzanne Peavy and the late Joe and Shirley Peavy.

