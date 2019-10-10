Pearlie Mae Pearce, age 90, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Lake Park Nursing Home, in Madison.

Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home Madison Chapel, with burial at Cherry Lake Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pearce was born in Havana, Fla. on Nov. 11, 1928, and moved to Madison in 1953, coming from Jacksonville. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and worked as City Clerk for the City of Madison.

She is survived by one son, James David Pearce, of Cherry Lake; one brother, Tommy Hudson, of Lake City; three grandchildren: Wendy Miller, of Dillon, S.C.; Pearce Adams, of Jacksonville; and Lisa Samman, of Tallahassee; and three great-grandchildren: Henry, Finn and Mathew.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Pearce, and daughter, Nancy Pearce.

Donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, in Tallahassee, Fla.; 32308-5428.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258.