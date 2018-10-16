Pearl Elizabeth Brooke Raines, 95, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Andalusia, Ala., surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 11, 1923, in New Smyrna, Fla. to Cortez Rudell Brooke and Margaret Mae Jones Brooke. She had one brother, Raymond Cortez Brooke. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband of 44 years, William Blalock Raines.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Sandra Raines Davis and her husband, Joe William Davis, of Andalusia, who both lovingly cared for her. She was the grandmother of two granddaughters: Beverly Davis Bruorton and her husband, Mike, of Homerville, Ga. and Linda Davis McMillan and her husband, Dave, of Hendersonville, Tenn. She had three great-grandchildren: Davis Bruorton and his wife, Alexa, of Colquitt, Ga.; Meagan Bruorton and her fiancé, Paul Webb, of Beaufort, S.C.; and Mary Mikelyn Bruorton, of Homerville, Ga. She also leaves behind a niece, nephews and other dear family and friends.

Pearl was a homemaker throughout her life, working hand-in-hand with her husband on their farm and in their home. She loved gardening, sewing, reading and serving faithfully in her church, First Baptist Church of Madison, where she was a longtime member. She was president of the Friendship Sunday School class for over twenty years.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Madison, on Friday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. Visitation will occur at the graveside after the service. Burial arrangements are by T.J. Beggs, Jr. and Sons, of Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 1898 Sanctuary Fund at First Baptist Church of Madison, or a charity of your choice.