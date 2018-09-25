Payne and Greene to Wed

Audy Payne and Diane Payne proudly announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter Megan Payne to Tanner Greene, son of Bubba and Maria Greene.

Maternal grandparents of the bride are Frank and Judy Fritsche. Paternal grandparents of the bride are June and Elmer Spear. Maternal grandparents of the groom are the late Eladio and Dominga Hernandez. Paternal grandparents of the groom are the late Harvey and Cora Lee Greene.

Megan is a 2006 graduate of Madison County High School, a 2007 graduate of the Patient Care Technician program at North Florida Community College, and a 2011 graduate of the Surgical Technologist programs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Megan is currently attending North Florida Community College where she is enrolled in the 2019 Licensed Practical Nursing program. She is currently employed with Down Home Medical, in Madison.

Tanner is a 2002 graduate of Madison County High School and a 2005 graduate of Wildland Fire School. He is employed with the Florida Forest Service where he has spent the past 13 and a half years serving Madison and Suwannee Counties.

The couple will be united in marriage on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.