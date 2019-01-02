Paul Wayne Rowell, 88, passed away on Dec. 27, 2018, in Madison, Fla. He was born March 6, 1930, in Branford, Fla. to Paul Kistler "P.K." Rowell and Eileen Jane Peterson Rowell.

He graduated from Lafayette County High School in 1948 and Marion Military Academy in Marion, Ala. in 1950. Paul honorably served our country in the United States Navy. He was of the Methodist faith, was a member of Rocky Springs United Methodist Church and was a trustee for the United Methodist Cooperative Ministries. Paul lived and worked in Macon, Ga. as an Insurance Agent for 38 years. Paul enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. He was extremely proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Kistler "P.K." Rowell; his mother, Eileen Jane Peterson Rowell; his stepmother, Annie Sue Hughey Davis Rowell; brother, Robert Rowell and sister, Helen R. Lee.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene Bernardo Rowell; children: Renee Hunter (Danny); Paula Brett (Murray); Robin Blanton (Joe); siblings: Eugene Davis and Benita Stavely; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as a well as a host of close cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, with Rev. Michael Halley officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Springs Methodist Church General Fund c/o Peggy Rykard or United Methodist Cooperative Ministries 135 NE Dill Street Madison, Fla. 32340. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com