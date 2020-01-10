My beloved husband, Patrick Michael O’Toole; the love of my life:

Patrick Michael O’Toole passed away in the care of Lake Park of Madison Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday,

Dec. 18, in the comfort of his sleep. People who knew him loved his wacky sense of humor and caring ways. Of course, when you asked how he was doing, his comeback was, “living the dream.” He really is now.

Born on Nov. 14, 1945, Patrick was the youngest sibling in the O’Toole family. I see Patrick cruising the Heavens in a bright colored hot rod, elbow hanging over the door and steering with one hand listening to some “jam.” His brother, Jim, sitting in the side seat; and in the back, Jim’s bride, “B” O’Toole, with a scarf around her hair blowing in the wind. He is really “living the dream.”

He leaves behind his wife, Pamela Myers-O’Toole; his brother, John O’Toole (Debra); his daughter, Shannon (O’Toole) Dotson; and three grandchildren: Tyler Fountein, and his new bride, Emily, who are expecting a child; Avery Dotson and Alexandrea Dotson.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, in Madison, at 2 p.m. A reception will take place at the Villa Maria Parrish Hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice music therapy.