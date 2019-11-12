Patrick Brian Irvine, Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Eurharlee GA where he was being cared for by his wife and family.

Patrick was born April 16, 1961, in Rochester N.Y. to Joy Patrick Wright the late Joseph J. Irvine, Sr., both formerly of Madison County, Fla. His Madison County roots stem from maternal grandparents George and Bessie Williams, along with paternal grandparents Freeman (Sr.) and Susie Irvine.

Patrick spent the first part of his life in Rochester before moving to north Florida following high school to utilize a college scholarship. He first attended Florida A&M University for three years, then continuing his education at and receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Broad Science from Valdosta State University. His Master's Degree was earned from the University of Phoenix. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in the summer of 1988.

Patrick had been married previously to Ruby Footman, with whom he had three children, then divorced. In November 1988, he married Christine Sullivan, of Madison, and spent the remaining 31 years of his life with her. They settled into their home near her parents in Pinetta, Fla. where they raised their youngest son.

"Mr. Irvine" began his teaching career helping adults qualify for and achieve high school diplomas through a Wiregrass Georgia Technical College program offered in Lakeland, Ga. He was gifted as a teacher and cared deeply for those students who later were fortunate enough to be assigned to his classes, whether in Madison County's Excel School or at Hamilton County High School.

Patrick was an elder in the Madison, Fla. Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for 25 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Irvine, Sr.; his brother, Joseph Irvine, Jr.; as well as his grandparents. He was a beloved grandfather, husband, father, brother and uncle. Survivors include Patrick's wife, Christine; his mother, Joy; his daughter, Netia Footman; his son, Patrick Brian Irvine, Jr., with wife, Tammie; his daughter, Dominique Irvine; his son, Cody Dalton Irvine, with wife, Michele; seven grandsons: Izaiah, Christopher, Dominic, Jonathan, Rodney, Jayden and Isaac (eta April 2020); four granddaughters, Joikyera, Aundrea, Lovely and Neema; his sister, Debra D. Phillips; sister, Sheila Wimberly, with husband, Joe; sister, Lisa Moore, with husband, Hertford; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close associates.

Patrick was a special friend, a surrogate brother and father to others though not biologically related. His wife's family was especially fond of him. That feeling was shared by scores of people and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service for Patrick Irvine will be held at Madison County Central School, located at 2093 U.S. Hwy. 90 West in Madison, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. All of his friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.