Mrs. Patricia Thurber Ellis, 73, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Lee, Fl. surrounded by her family. Patricia was born on Feb. 27, 1944 in Kissimmee, Fl. to Mr. William Joseph Thurber II and Alberta Hughey Thurber.

Pat was a member of Lee United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and owner of the Sears Catalog store in Madison, Fl. for many years and later retired after 10 years with the Department of Corrections Purchasing Department. Pat had a green thumb and loved working in her flower gardens. Her greatest joy was her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. William Joseph Thurber II and Alberta Thurber (Hughey).

Pat is survived by Roy Ellis, her husband of 54 years; children: Leroy Franklin "Frank" Ellis (Mary), James "Jimmy" Thurber Ellis (Kenneth), Tricia Lynne Wade (Lance), and David Wayne Money (Traci); brother, William Joseph Thurber III; grandchildren: David, Stephanie, Tiffany, Taylor, Zack, Sarah, Micah, Anna Grace and Zoe; and great grandchildren: Colbie, Addison, Brett, Blayne, and Paul Joseph.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Lee United Methodist Church, and Rev. Jack Tilk officiated. Interment services followed immediately afterwards in Stonewall Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Burns Funeral Home Madison Chapel. All arrangements were under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Donations can be made to Lee United Methodist Church Building Fund in honor of Patricia Ellis.

