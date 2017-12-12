Pastor Spotlight: Trent Abbott

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Trent Abbott began pastoring for the first time when he took over at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday, July 16. The church has been growing ever since, with lots of new faces in attendance. Abbott kicked off his first major event with a fall Vacation Bible School in October, which saw an average attendance of 20 kids per night. The church has been blessed to see one salvation

since Abbott's arrival, followed by baptism in late November.

Weekly sermon preparation is new to Abbott but he is taking it in stride. “The Lord lays a topic on my heart and then I pray and chew on it; mostly I pray. I have even had the Lord completely erase my topic just before entering the pulpit. He wanted me to trust Him for the message. He had a specific word for someone in attendance that morning,” Abbott said.

Upcoming events for the church will include a night of praise, scheduled for early next year. Abbott was ordained on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Suwanee Station Baptist Church, in Live Oak. Abbott and his wife, Amber, have one daughter, Audrey.