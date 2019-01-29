Pastor Rodney L. Irvine, Sr. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1956. Irvine was employed at Madison County High School (MCHS) for many years and was known by most as the voice of the Cowboys. He was a father-figure to many of the children who walked the halls at MCHS.

Irvine was a man of God. He was the pastor of New Canaan MB Church, in Lovett, Fla, and Rose Hill MB Church, in LaConte/Sparks, Ga. He loved both of his church families very much. Irvine leaves behind his wife, Annie Irvine, many family members, friends and acquaintances who he positively impacted over the years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, located at 576 SW Dade St., in Madison, Fla. There will be a viewing and visitation on Friday, Feb. 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, located at 497 SW Georgetown Rd., in Madison.

Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home, 301 E Green St., Quitman, Ga., is serving the family.