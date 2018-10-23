Pastor Appreciation Day part of month-long celebration

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The observance of Pastor Appreciation Day, which is just one portion of October's Pastor Appreciation Month, was brought into national prominence with the help of James Dobson's ministry, Focus on the Family, in 1992. At that time, the ministry felt that there was an alarming number of church leaders complaining of burnout, poor marriages, lack of preparation or the need for a different job.

The Apostle Paul is the original source for this celebration, having stated in several passages in 1 Timothy and 1 Thessalonians that pastors should be shown honor and held in the highest regards. Whatever method of appreciation you choose, make sure your pastor knows that you appreciate their efforts to advance the kingdom of God in your congregation. Eric Geiger is a former pastor who has an excellent blog on this subject and a portion of it, found at ericgeiger.com, follows for your enjoyment and consideration.

October is here, which means so is "Pastor Appreciation Month." Very few folks celebrate Pastor Appreciation Month, and I am not pushing for it to become a more prominent holiday on our calendars. Pastors should be appreciated all the time, and not just one month a year. Pray for your pastors, pay them well and give them time and space to love and lead their families.