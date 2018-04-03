Passion Play a huge success

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Church of God (MCOG) was pleased to have large crowds in attendance for their three performances of The Madison Passion Play on Saturday, March 24, Sunday, March 25 and Sunday, April 1. The play presented a powerful message of the death and resurrection of Jesus and was full of the bright hope the Easter message brings. The play's fine acting, colorful lighting and beautifully decorated stage are evidence that the MCOG was blessed with a wonderful group of dedicated volunteers who worked to make the production a high-quality presentation. MCOG is also thankful for the community's overwhelming support for this yearly event.