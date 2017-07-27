Passing Parade: Where’s Bill Nelson?

Nelson A. Pryor: Guest Columnist

The Senate is about to take up Kate’s Law. U. S. Senator Bill Nelson is about to make his move. Will he be upset at people who refuse to get involved in life or death matters? Will he be terrified at the moral apathy, the death of heart, which is descending upon parts of our country?

Will he think that all Floridians have north Floridian values, and vote for Kate’s Law, for that reason? Or, will he think that there are two Floridas: one with the values of San Francisco or New York City; or, we hope, the values of north Florida.

Kate’s Law

Two tragic events have occurred that make a Kate’s Law necessary. One was the July 1, 2015 shooting of Kathryn Steinle, and the other, the killing of Kathryn (Kitty) Genovese on Mar. 13, 1964.

The events are similar. In the Kitty Genovese incident, in New York City, neighbors heard her cry out for her life, and they did nothing, not even call 911. In the Kathryn Steinle case, she was shot at a San Francisco pier, by Francisco Sanchez, an illegal immigrant expelled five times from these shores.

Francisco Sanchez

This illegal immigrant will, this month, meet the judge. Having been deported five times, and returned illegally, the judge he meets on this murder case should stop playing.

Mrs. Liz Sullivan, Ms. Steinle’s mother, told the San Francisco Chronicle, September, 2015, about her daughter’s trauma. “She was a “beautiful girl, San Francisco, illegal immigrant, arrested a million times, a violent crime and yada, yada, yada.”

Kate’s Law

Congressman Al Lawson, north Florida’s C. D. # 5, voted June 29, 2017, against HR 3004, Kate’s Law. That proposal passed the House and is now sitting on Bill Nelson’s desk. What will he do?

That bill was approved by the House, 257 to 167 no’s. It would increase penalties for people with felony convictions who are deported from these united States who then illegally return. Dubbed “Kate’s Law,” it’s named for Kate Steinle.

Not Like Them

Our Congressman thinks we, in north Florida, could stand up for such criminals? Come on! We are not like that.

Sen. Bill Nelson

Make your move Senator! It’s time to step up! How will you vote on Kate’s law? Will you vote to protect American life, or are you disconnected from north Florida values?

Some Victims

The June 26, 2017 New York Times, ran: “From Deep Grief, a Solid Bond with Trump on Border Policy,” a major story on victims, compiled by the Remembrance Project.

Meet Mrs. Sabine Durden, mother of Dominic. His motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck, on July 12, 2012, in Moreno Valley, Ca., on his way to his job as a 911 dispatcher. He was 30. The other driver, charged with vehicular manslaughter, was Juan Tzun. Mrs. Durden said: “If it was an accident, I could deal with it, but this wasn’t an accident, because if that guy wasn’t in the country at 5:45 on July 12, 2012, my son would still be alive.”