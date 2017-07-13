Passing Parade: Al Lawson: Who are we?

Nelson A. Pryor, Guest Columnist

Are you terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart, which is happening in our country? Could you be upset at people who refuse to get involved, by not reporting life or death crime to authorities, like in the Kitty Genovese murder on March 13, 1964? You know the New York City victim who loudly pleaded, for all to hear, for her life, as she was being raped and murdered.

Kate’s Law

Well, constituents of your Congressional District #5, are shocked at your negative vote on Kate’s Law of June 29, 2017. HR 3004 was a measure to increase penalties for people with felony convictions who are deported from the U.S. and then return.

The fall out

Kathryn Steinle was shot July 1, 2015, while sitting at a San Francisco pier, by Francisco Sanchez, an illegal immigrant expelled five times from these shores.

Congressman: Who have you

turned your back on?

To find some of the affected families made victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants, the Remembrance Project, a nonprofit founded in 2009, was consulted. These were all American “Dreamers” whose families have chosen to speak out. All family stories are from the June 26, 2017 New York Times, p.1, entitled: “From Deep Grief, a Solid Bond With Trump on Border Policy.”

Mrs. Liz Sullivan, Ms. Steinle’s mother, told the San Francisco Chronicle, September 2015 about her daughter’s trauma. She was a “beautiful girl, San Francisco, illegal immigrant, arrested a million times, a violent crime and yada, yada, yada.” Kathryn was a 32-year-old woman shot to death on a San Francisco pier in 2015. The perpetrator was an ex-felon from Mexico who had been deported five times. A few months before Ms. Steinle’s death, the local officials had released him from jail without notifying federal immigration agents.

Mrs. Michelle Root, mother of Sarah. Sarah, 21, was killed in Nebraska the day after graduating from college by a Honduran illegal that was driving drunk.

Mrs. Sabine Durden, mother of Dominic. His motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck, on July 12, 2012, as he rode down Pigeon Pass Road in Moreno Valley, Ca., on his way to his job as a 911 dispatcher. He was 30. The other driver, who was charged with vehicular manslaughter, was Juan Zacarias Tzun. Mrs. Durden said: “If it was an accident, I could deal with it, but this wasn’t an accident, because if that guy wasn’t in the country at 5:45 on July 12, 2012, my son would still be alive.”

Mr. Steve Ronnebeck, father of Grant. Grant, 21, was shot and killed by an illegal, in January, 2015, as he worked overnight at a convenience store in Mesa, Az.

Mr. Don Rosenberg, whose 25-year-old son died in a motorcycle accident in 2010 by a Honduran man in the country illegally,

Mrs. Mary Ann Mendoza. Her police officer son was killed in a collision caused by an illegal immigrant.

Outrageous

Congressman - do you really believe that your constituents are that heartless? That uninvolved? That detached? Then guess again!

Come out and meet us. We are not like those in New York City, or San Francisco. If you’ll come to see us, we’ll prove it to you!

We believe in Kate’s Law! Congressman, we’d wish you change your mind about us!