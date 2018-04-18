Participate in Relay for Life

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, May 4, Relay for Life will return to Madison County beginning at 6 p.m., at North Florida Community College. You can honor everyone who's been affected by cancer or those who have contributed to the success of this year's Relay season.

Relayfor Life is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event is six-24 hours in length and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don't stop because they're tired; and for one night, neither do we. Each team sets up a themed campsite and/or booth at the event and continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games, and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.

The event initially begins with the survivor lap, where survivors and those currently affected by cancer walk the track to be cheered and supported by everyone in attendance. Then, the caregiver lap recognizes those who provided support to their loved ones during their cancer treatment. After survivors and caregivers take their laps, teams pour onto the track to begin the celebration. When not walking, participants can visit team campsites to participate in games, activities, and entertainment while learning how to be a better advocate for the American Cancer Society.

After sunset, participants light luminaries to remember those who have lost loved ones, to celebrate cancer survivors, and to show those affected by cancer that they are not alone. Darkness is symbolic of the fear that a patient feels when diagnosed. Luminaries and remembrance brings light to the lives of those who need it most.

Your money helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking cancer research, crucial patient care services, and prevention and early detection programs. If you would like to donate to this wonderful cause, you may visit the event webpage at relayforlife.org/madisonfl. You may also send donation to the American Cancer Society, ATTN: Relay for Life of Madison, 2119 SW 16th St., Gainesville, Fl., 32608.

If you would like to participate in this can't miss event, contact Amanda Dreszer at (239) 297-5484 or email her at amanda.dreszer@cancer.org.