Paloma Rambana to speak at Kilpatrick Auditorium

Ashley Hunter: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Paloma Rambana is a nationally recognized 13-year-old author from Tallahassee and activist to help raise awareness about the challenges facing visually impaired students between the ages of 6-13.

In Florida, infant-5 years old and children between the ages of 14-18 receive funding to assist in obtaining equipment and mobility training, but children who are 6-13 do not receive any funding assistance.

Rambana started a campaign called "Fund The Gap" to request that the Florida Legislature reexamine the Division of Blind Services (DBS) and offer funding for the unfunded age gap.

Rambana has led rallies and met with Governor Scott and the Florida legislature to make her dream a reality.

On Friday, November 2, Paloma Rambana will visit Jefferson County through an event arranged by the Monticello Rotary Club.

At 9 a.m., Rambana will speak at the Kilpatrick Auditorium to Jefferson County's middle school students about her dream, her activism and how other young people can achieve their goals.

Rambana has been called an "Inspiring Life Changer" by Oprah Winfrey, "Tomorrow's leader" by Former President Barack Obama, and a "Model of American Spirit" by President Donald Trump.

Rambana's speech will be free and open for public attendance and the Monticello Rotary Club asks that all who attends bring a donation of peanut butter for the UF/IFAS Peanut Butter Challenge.

For more information about this event, contact Mark Kessler at (850) 242-9364 or Angela Gray at (850) 997-3356.

The Kilpatrick Auditorium is located on S. Water St., just past the Jefferson Public Library.