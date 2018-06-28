Pair of Cowboys on the All-Big Bend Baseball Team

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys baseball team, the focus was never on individual achievement. No doubt, there were very talented individuals on the team, but much more emphasis was placed on team accomplishments.

The team made some impressive accomplishments this season, namely winning back-to-back district and region championships. For the second year in a row, the Cowboys played for the Class 1A state championship. Inevitably, when a team accomplishes feats such as this, individuals will get attention. This year, two Cowboys caught the attention of area coaches and media representatives and have earned placement on the 2018 All-Big Bend Baseball Team.

The Cowboys' ace pitcher, junior Dilan Lawson has been named to the First Team All-Big Bend Baseball Team. Lawson had a record of 6-1 pitching on the mound for the Cowboys with a 1.98 ERA and 74 strike-outs. At the plate, Lawson had a .292 batting average with 13 RBIs.

Dustin Bass was named to the Second Team All-Big Bend Baseball Team. Bass had a .326 batting average with 15 RBIs. In addition to his duties as a catcher, Bass also saw time on the mound for the Cowboys. Bass had a 2.51 ERA and threw 12 strike-outs in 22 innings pitched.

With a solid corps of returners expected to be back next season, the Cowboys are looking to continue to build on the success of the two previous seasons. Madison is not just a football town anymore.