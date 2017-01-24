Pahokee High School forced to forfeit season

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The team that defeated Madison County High School (MCHS) in the state semi-final football game, Pahokee High School (PHS); has been forced to forfeit all 14 games in their 2016 football season, including the state championship. Earlier in January, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) determined that PHS had an ineligible player on their team.

According to the Palm Beach Sun Sentinel, the FHSAA released their final report on the matter. The FHSAA ruled that PHS must forfeit all 14 games and pay a $1,400 fine ($100 for each game in which the ineligible player played). The school also received a reprimand from the FHSAA. The FHSAA also ruled that the Class 1A State Championship previously won by PHS would be vacated, meaning there would be no state champion in Class 1A. PHS administrators have said they plan to appeal the FHSAA decision.

According to the FHSAA the student in question entered into the ninth grade in August 2012, meaning this is his fifth year in high school. FSHAA rules state that once a student enters high school he or she has four years of eligibility in which to participate in athletics. The student attends a charter school in Pahokee, but participated in athletics at PHS. Similarly, there are students in Madison enrolled at James Madison Preparatory High School participating in athletics at MCHS. After the FHSAA received a tip about the ineligible player, the FHSAA informed PHS about the allegation. The school discovered that, in fact, the student was a fifth year student and reported this to the FHSAA.

PHS officials blame a data entry error in the state's computer system for the student being allowed to play. PHS Principal Michael Aronson stated the system should have flagged the ineligible player at the beginning of the season.

If the FHSAA ruling is upheld, it will change the MCHS record to 13-0. The loss to PHS was the only loss suffered by the MCHS football team during the 2016 season.