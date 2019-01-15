Over two pounds of marijuana seized

Two Greenville residents have been arrested after an early-morning initiated traffic stop revealed marijuana and paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Madison Police Department (MPD) Officer Weekes was conducting traffic enforcement at the intersection of US Hwy. 90 and Captain Brown Rd., in Madison. At that time, Officer Weekes observed a silver Chrysler 200 traveling west on US Hwy. 90. Weekes engaged her patrol car radar, verifying that the vehicle was exceeding the speed limit, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Prior to making contact with the vehicle occupants, Officer Weekes observed that the driver and occupants appeared to be attempting to conceal something inside the vehicle, at which time, she requested back up. K9 Officer Walker responded to the traffic stop with K9 Bolt. Weekes made contact with the driver, later identified as Byron James Fead, 22, of Greenville, and identified the passenger as Austin Travon Douglas, 26, of Greenville.

During the initial contact, Officer Weekes detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. K9 Officer Walker deployed K9 Bolt around the exterior of the vehicle and K9 Bolt alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officer Weekes and K9 Officer Walker subsequently seized over two pounds of marijuana, a substantial amount of US currency and paraphernalia indicative to the distribution of narcotics.

Fead and Douglas were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver/traffic drugs. Douglas remains in the Madison County Jail, however, Fead was released on bond the same day.