Our champions need rings

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In order to commemorate their history-making state championship season, the Madison County High School varsity basketball team is seeking sponsors to help pay for state championship rings for the athletes and coaches. The cost for each ring is $239. The team is seeking to acquire rings for a total of 24 athletes, coaches and support staff. A series of fundraisers is being planned to help defray the cost of the rings. Anyone wishing to help with a donation or needing more information is asked to contact Head Coach Allen Demps at (850) 363-0262 or by email at a_demps18@yahoo.com. Interested Cowboy fans can also contact Renee Demps at (850) 973-7966 or by email at sissirenee5604@yahoo.com. The total cost of the rings is approximately $5,736.