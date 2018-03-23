Ms. Otha Laurie, 91, who was an entrepreneur and a lifelong resident of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 19. Ms. Laurie was a faithful member of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, in Greenville.

Otha is survived by a granddaughter, Chysronda (Jounior) Barrett; two grandsons: Tyron Batts and Anthony Barrett, both of Madison; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowful friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Laurie will be held on Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m., at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow immediately at Crossroads Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Laurie will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, March 23, at the Ganzy Funeral Home, located at 1171 SW State Road 14, in Madison. The church is located at 5291 SW Sampala Lake Rd., in Greenville. Ganzy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (850) 973-3267.