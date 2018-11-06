Operation Christmas Child collection week slated for Nov. 12-19

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Middle Florida Baptist Association (MFBA) serves as the drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes. Volunteers are needed to help with the collection process. The dates and times needed are: Monday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Nov. 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Operation Christmas Child is celebrating its 25th anniversary of blessing needy children all over the world with the Gospel, gifts and necessities. The MFBA was recognized for their 10th year of serving as the drop-off location in Madison.

A training session will be provided for volunteers on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m., at the MFBA office, located at 349 Captain Brown Rd., in Madison. Volunteers are not required to stay for specific amounts of time and all help is appreciated. MFBA Secretary Judy Phillips is excited about all of the work ahead, knowing the significant impact it will have. "We will be changing lives one shoe box at a time," said Phillips.

For more information about volunteering, contact Judy Phillips at (850) 973-8607, or email her at mfba@embarq.com.