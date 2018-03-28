Opal Parrish Selph, 90, of Valdosta (formerly of Cherry Lake) transitioned on Wednesday, March 21. After a short illness, connected to her advanced age, she moved to Valdosta.

She was born in her family home on May 2, 1927, in Morven, Ga. Her parents were W.M. (Malcolm) and Agnes Kendrick Parrish. She was a member of the Cherry Lake United Methodist Church.

Opal was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother until her two sons left home. After her sons left home, she joined her husband in working in cattle sales as an auction clerk. She enjoyed her extensive flower garden and needle crafting (crochet, sewing, and needlepoint). Opal was active in the Madison Garden Club, the Junior Woman’s Club, and the Lady Elks.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, W. B. (Bill) Selph, of Cherry Lake.

She is survived by two sons: Billy (Barbara) Selph, of Valdosta; and Jerry M. (Carol) Selph, of Suwannee. She enjoyed her three granddaughters and their husbands: Traci (Terry) Davis and Christina (Michael) DiTomasso, both of Hahira; and Leigh Ann (Mike) Flowers, of High Springs. She also had two great-grandchildren: Dominic and Jayden DiTomasso, of Hahira. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Melba Selph (Robert) Barrs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A wake for her was held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 23, at T.J. Beggs and Sons Funeral Home, in Madison. Her graveside funeral service took place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Cherry Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Cherryl Register officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to the Cherry Lake United Methodist Church: Linda Gaston, Treasurer, at 818 NW Hamburg Road, in Madison, Fl. 32340, or to a charity of their own choosing in Opal’s memory.