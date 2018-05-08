Online Business Classes Begin May 14 at NFCC

Story Submitted

This summer, North Florida Community College (NFCC) is offering a variety of online courses designed to boost a resume or enhance current job skills and knowledge in business principles and practices. These courses begin May 14 and offer area businesses, small business owners and employees, and students the opportunity to obtain or strengthen career-based skills in business, accounting, and human resources.

Microcomputers in Accounting (ACG 2450) is a three-credit-hour course that familiarizes students with the latest cloud-based version of QuickBooks. Students learn how to utilize various functions in the program most commonly used by small businesses, such as generating and formatting various reports (common financial statements, vendor and customer reports, etc.); creating and maintaining vendor records, customer records, and inventory; paying vendors and accepting customer payments; generating receipts and invoices; and bank reconciliations.

Human Resource Management (MNA 2100) is a three-credit-hour course focusing on managing human resources in a small business. The course focuses on the human resource environment, including trends; hiring, training and developing human resources; assessing job performance; and appropriate compensation.

Other summer business and computer classes available online this summer are Introduction to Business, Principles of Marketing, Macroeconomics, Computer Applications I, and Spreadsheet Applications for Business. All courses are being taught online during NFCC’s summer term and begin May 14.

In addition to individual business courses, NFCC also offers an Associate in Science (A.S.) degree in Accounting Technology and an A.S. in Business Administration. For more information, contact Sharon Brave Heart at (850) 973-9449 or bravehearts@nfcc.edu. To enroll, contact the NFCC Admissions Office at (850) 973-1622 or email admissions@nfcc.edu. A complete schedule of classes and more information is available at www.nfcc.edu.