One killed; one injured

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A Lake Park, Ga. woman was killed, and a Madison County man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck that happened on Tuesday, May 1, at 5:29 p.m.

According to a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) report, Eloise Perry Roberts, 76, of Lake Park, Ga., was traveling north on State Road 31 (Valdosta Hwy.), near Olympia Rd., negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, Roberts' 2014 Chevrolet Impala traveled into the southbound lane of travel and collided head-on with a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, driven by Morgan E. Harlan, 55, of Pinetta.

After the collision, the Impala overturned and came to a rest on the east side of the roadway, on its side, and the Nissan Frontier pickup came to a final rest in the roadway, facing northeast.

Roberts was pronounced deceased at the scene. Harlan received serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Georgia Medical Center, in Valdosta.

According to the GSP, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and airbags were deployed. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was under investigation.