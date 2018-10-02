One Blood returns to Madison

Story Submitted

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, you are invited to give blood and save a life as the OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked at Madison County Memorial Hospital for the acceptance of blood donors. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., if you give blood, you will receive a wellness checkup, which includes a blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Sign up today by calling Kathy Greathouse at (850) 253-1940 or emailing her at kgreathouse@mcmh.us. To help OneBlood better serve you, make an appointment online at www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #18066. ID is required. For more information about OneBlood, call 1 (888) 9-DONATE. Madison County Memorial Hospital is located at 224 NW Crane Ave., in Madison.