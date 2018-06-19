Notice of special meeting City Commission Madison Florida

The City of Madison has announced that City Commission will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. for discussion and possible action on the location of Jelani’s Party Center Sign. The meeting will take place at City Hall, located at 321 SW Rutledge St., in Madison

Any person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Commission, with respect to any matter considered of such meeting, will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.