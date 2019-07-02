Norman Mitchell "Porky" Wynn, 88, of Pine Bluff, Ark., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC). He was born May 27, 1931, to Mitchell and Ethel Wynn in Madison, Fla., and graduated from Madison High School in May of 1950.

He was an excellent athlete and played baseball, basketball and football in junior and senior high and he received offers to play college football. He decided to go into the Air Force where he stayed for four years and received an honorable discharge.

While in the Air Force, he was stationed in Mountain Home, Id., where he played football for the base team as a full back. This team competed against state college teams at that time. During this time, he received the Most Valuable Player trophy. While stationed in Id., he met his future wife, Catherine.

They moved back to Florida where he worked for National Container Corp. (paper mill) in 1954 as an extra hand on the lime kiln. He worked as lime kiln helper, recovery boiler fourth helper, digester helper and recover boiler third helper until November of 1957.

Porky moved to Pine Bluff, Ark., to help build the Dierks Paper Company on Dec. 2, 1957, as a washer operator - promoted to digester cook; he spent nine years on both jobs. He was promoted to the job of recovery operator in 1966, then went on to work as a boiler operator until he retired after 42 years in 2000. He was active in the union and served as their secretary for years. After he retired, he was active in their retiree meetings at the paper mill for years, which he really enjoyed.

He was Assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy's Industrial School Troop 187 and also for Troop 284 at the Dollarway Presbyterian Church. Later, he was also a district executive for the Quapaw Area Council.

He was also involved in the Jefferson County Wildlife Association.

Porky was always helping people, taking care of seniors, visiting the nursing homes and driving people all over Arkansas. He enjoyed camping and eventually built an A-frame house on the Greers Ferry Lake at Cove Creek, but did not get to enjoy it long. He enjoyed road trips out West every two to four years to make the family reunion, creating many memories for the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Ethel Wynn; brothers: J. W. and Ralph; and sister, Jean Hunter. Survivors include his wife, Catherine; sister, Juanita Singletary, of Florida; his daughter, Ramona Green, of Pine Bluff; son, Shad Wynn (Christi), of Fort Smith; son, Joseph Wynn, of Hot Springs; grandchildren: Wallace Green Joiner, of Nashville, Tenn.; Anna Claire Wynn and Ethan Wynn, of Florida; and great-grandchildren, Estelle and Preston Joiner, of Nashville.

The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Village that took such good care of Dad and also the Physical Therapy staff. He really enjoyed the attention. They would also like to thank the staff at JRMC on 2nd NE that was very attentive during his stay.

Memorials may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society at P. O. Box 2233, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71613, or your favorite charity. Visitation was held on Thursday, June 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and a funeral service was held on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m., with Deacon Noel F. "Bud" Bryant officiating at Ralph Robinson Funeral Home, located at 807 Cherry St., in Pine Bluff, Ark. Honorable pallbearers were Jimmy McCree, Jeff Stewart, Tommy Stivers and Scott McGeorge.