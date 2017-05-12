Norma Lee Downing Webb, age 77, died on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service, at Beggs Funeral Home.

She was born in Madison County, where she lived all of her life. She loved shopping, cats, reading, and gospel music. She spoiled her grandchildren and great-grand children rotten. She kept the books for the family farm and had worked for several businesses through the years including, the Clyattville Mill, Howerton’s Supply Company, The Rosary Florist, Cherry’s/Colburn’s Automotive, Studstill Lumber Company and Farm Bureau Insurance.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Aaron Webb, Jr.; one son, Bill Webb (Sharon), of Tallahassee; two daughters, Tori Woods (Mike), of Lee; and Margaret NeSmith (Danny), of Sand Rock, Al.; two grandchildren, Ashley Hutchinson (Edward) and Adam Woods, of Lee; and three great-grandchildren, Hagan Hutchinson, Kaitlyn Hutchinson, and Corey Walker.

She was predeceased by two granddaughters, Kimberly Mathis and Traci Mathis.

Donations may be made to www.pkdcure.org.

Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, and can be reached at (850) 973-2258.

You may send your condolences to the family by visiting www.beggsfuneral.com.