Nominations for the George Townsend Good Neighbor Award being accepted

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Farm Bureau is once again accepting nominations for the George Townsend Good Neighbor Award. This award was named after Mr. George Townsend, who exemplified generosity and a kind and loving spirit to everyone. He was truly a good neighbor to everyone with whom he came into contact.

The deadline to nominate a resident of Madison County for this prestigious award is Wednesday, Aug. 30.

There is no set length required for the nomination letter, so one can write as much as they want to about their nominee.

Please submit your letter to the Madison County Farm Bureau office, or mail it to 233 W. Base St., Madison, Fl. 32340 or you may email lindsey.lawson@ffbic.com.

The winner will be announced at the annual Farm Bureau meeting and dinner, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Madison County Central School, at 6:30 p.m.