No parking roads established at Cherry Lake

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Following voiced concerns from Cherry Lake residents less than two months ago, the Madison County Board of County Commissioners adopted an ordinance on Wednesday, Oct. 24, that establishes and identifies no parking roads and enforces parking areas in Cherry Lake.

On Aug. 8, during a County Commission meeting, the board heard concerns from several Cherry Lake residents about overcrowding, drinking and noise taking place on the weekends, causing residents to question the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) as to why vehicles were not being towed. MCSO Sheriff Ben Stewart informed the residents that without a clear-cut ordinance and an ability to consistently enforce the ordinance, he was reluctant to have vehicles towed. Other concerns were voiced over underage drinking.

Additionally, there is a county ordinance that limits the number of boats and trailers allowed to use the boat ramp and parking spaces to seven. However, there was a problem with boaters exceeding that limit and parking trailers illegally. The county has an agreement with The ARC Big Bend to manage the boat ramp and collect fees. Ideally, once the maximum number of boaters have used the ramp and have parked their trailers in the designated places, public access to the ramp would be curtailed. According to people at the lake, this has not been the case. Several local residents reported that boaters are instructed to park their trailers in a nearby field. This caused concern among the local residents.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Attorney Tommy Reeves presented a proposed ordinance concerning parking at Cherry Lake Beach and no parking areas around Cherry Lake. Reeves explained the proposed ordinance and stated that this was a first attempt to accomplish what he believed the board's will was. He also explained that when the board was comfortable with the ordinance it would have to be voted on in an advertised public hearing. Sheriff Stewart commented that he believed the ordinance was a good idea, ensuring that there would be coordination between the county office and his office in order to establish enforcement.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, a citizen voiced his concern before the ordinance was voted on. This citizen stated that the ordinance would solve weekend parking issues and may or may not solve motorcycle rallies that occur once in a while. However, the citizen did suggest that the ordinance does not solve any of the original concerns such as lack of management, constant maintenance, noise and excessive use of boats and jet-skis, as well as litter around the lake. Commissioner Rick Davis agreed that the ordinance does not address the original concerns, however, "there are other things that we're working on that will address those," said Commissioner Davis. A motion to approve the ordinance was made by Commissioner Davis. Commissioner Alston Kelley seconded the motion and the ordinance was adopted after a unanimous vote at the Madison County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting.

The ordinance states that the portion of Cherry Lake Circle which encircles Cherry Lake is now a "no parking" road. This means all of Cherry Lake Circle, except that portion of Cherry Lake Circle which runs from its intersection with North State Road 53 to Cherry Lake Circle's intersection with itself, is deemed such and no person shall park a vehicle, whether occupied or not, on any part of a no parking road, except in compliance with law or the directions of a law enforcement officer or temporarily, when necessary, to avoid conflict with other traffic or for the purpose of, and while actually engaged in, loading or unloading merchandise or passengers. All of Public Boat Ramp Road, from its intersection with Cherry Lake Circle to Cherry Lake Beach is also considered a no parking road.

Additionally, Cherry Lake Beach will now be considered an enforced parking area, whereas no person shall park a vehicle, whether occupied or not, in an enforced parking area except in compliance with law or the directions of a law enforcement officer or temporarily, when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or for the purpose of, and while actually engaged in, loading or unloading merchandise or passengers. Due to this rule, a vehicle with vessel trailers may be parked in vehicle-trailer parking spaces only and vehicles without trailers may be parked in vehicle parking spaces only.

The ordinance also provides and authorizes law enforcement officers and parking enforcement specialists to issue parking tickets to persons who park vehicles in violation of the ordinance. The ordinance also provides parking tickets and penalties of such violation, which includes a monetary fine of $30.

For a complete list of details regarding the ordinance, call the Courthouse Annex at (850) 973-3179. The next scheduled meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place in the board meeting room in the courthouse annex, located at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.