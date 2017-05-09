NFL: Chris Thompson re-signs one-year deal with Redskins

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County native Chris Thompson has recently re-signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins of the National Football League (NFL). With the new deal comes a nice pay-raise for Thompson. His previous contract was for $675,000 for the 2016 season. His new contract is for

$2,746,000. This new deal comes off the most productive season of Thompson's four year NFL career. Thompson was drafted by the Washington Redskins after a college career at Florida State University that was plagued by ill-timed injuries. Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017 season, meaning he will be free to negotiate a new contract either with the Redskins or any other NFL team.

Thompson saw action in all 16 games of the 2016 season, primarily as a running back in third-down situations. For the season, Thompson rushed for a total of 356 yards on 68 rushing attempts. This gave Thompson an impressive 5.2 yards per carry average. Thompson also scored three rushing touchdowns, including a season long 25 yard run for a touchdown, securing a victory for the Redskins over division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, during week 14 of the season on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Thompson also had 349 yards receiving on 49 pass receptions, scoring two receiving touchdowns. Thompson's longest pass reception of the season came in week two against the Dallas Cowboys when Thompson caught a 38 yard pass.

Thompson is the son of Maurice and Cynthia James and Jerome Thompson of Greenville.