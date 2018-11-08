NFCC to honor veterans through “The Greatest Generation”

Story Submitted

Local stars of the North Florida Community College (NFCC) community theatre troupe, the Sentinel Upstage Players, have been working since September to bring their original musical drama, "The Greatest Generation," to life on the Van H. Priest Auditorium stage. This Veterans Day tribute will be performed on Friday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and admission is free for veterans and all military personnel.

Patrons will journey through the World War II era as a United States family, getting ready for Christmas, sends a son off to war and experiences, through radio broadcasts, the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor and the ups and downs of this historic period. The musical drama features stories of local WWII hero Captain Colin P. Kelly Jr., cultural icon Rosie the Riveter and women of WWII, the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen and more.

The production is a true community creation, co-written by Denise Bell of Madison County, as well as Rachel Bunting and Christian Wigglesworth, both of Leon County. The play also features a local cast and crew representing Madison and Lafayette counties.

Cast members include Lafayette County's Ella Hallmark and Madison County residents: Moe Cooks, Skyler Dunn, Teagan Dunn, Mason Gaston, Caibre Johnson, Caden Newman, Elias Paulk, Gracelynn Phillips, Lynsie Robinson, Logan Spindell, Ashton Terry, Hank Thompson, Kelly Uphold, Mark Uphold and Mary Uphold.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. All veterans and military personnel receive free admission.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at the NFCC College Advancement office, online at www.ticketsource.us/nfcc or by calling (850) 973-1653. Veteran and military personnel discounts cannot be made online and should be reserved by phone or at the door.

For more information, visit www.nfcc.edu/sentinel-upstage-players or call (850) 973-1653.