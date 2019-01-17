NFCC to feature stunning artists in 2019

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Following some of the best performances of the artists in the fall session of the 2018-2019 artist series season, the 2019 list of performers is shaping up to be one of the best close-outs of the 2018-2019 season yet at North Florida Community College (NFCC).

As the holidays come and go and the new year gets in full swing, the Troy University Gospel Singers (TUGS), recognized as a premiere performing group in Troy University's John M. Long School of Music, will take to the Van H. Priest Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. The TUGS specialize in sacred music, hymns, spiritual, traditional and contemporary gospel music from the African-American tradition. According to NFCC, the TUGS recently opened for Vicki Winans and previously had the honor of performing at Rosa Parks' funeral and opening the Children's Wing of the Rosa Parks Museum.

Slip your shoes on and don't forget Bar-Bar-Barbra-Ann because Sail On: the Beach Boys Tribute will grace the Van H. Priest Auditorium on Valentine's Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Members of Sail On have performed with musicians from Cheap Trick, Brian Wilson's band (an original Beach Boy), the Zombies, Earth Wind and Fire and Mark Lindsay. The Beach Boy's prime is truly authenticated by Sail On's young look and crisp sound.

Peter Pan and Friends will be flying you to Neverland on Monday, March 18, for “Peter Pan and Friends on Ice”, beginning at 7 p.m. This magical adventure to Neverland will be accompanied by Pan's enchanted companions, but beware of the forces of swashbuckling pirates that can be spotted around any given corner.

Rounding out the Artist Series season will be a trip to Hotel California when 7 Bridges – The Ultimate Eagles Experience will take the stage on Saturday, May 4, beginning at 7 p.m. According to "Rolling Stones Magazine," 7 Bridges is the "Greatest Eagles tribute band on Earth!" Faithfully re-creating the experience of an Eagles concert from the legends most prolific period, every show will feature one brilliant hit after another.

"NFCC and the community have long worked together to ensure that there is a place for the performing arts and arts education to flourish," said Kim Scarboro, Director of College Advancement at NFCC. "We are looking forward to another season of great entertainment, live music and spending time with our patrons and friends. So help us spread the word about the season, bring a friend to a show, or stop by to find out more about what we have to offer. It is going to be a fun year for sure."

Season passes and individual tickets are on sale now at the NFCC College Advancement office. The NFCC season pass grants pass holders access to the rest of the four performances, including NFCC Community Theatre productions held at Van H. Priest Auditorium.

For a complete listing of the schedules, times, dates, admission tickets and season passes, log onto nfcc.edu, ticketsource.us/nfcc or call the NFCC College Advancement Office at (850) 973-1653.