NFCC Summer 2018 scholarship application deadline is April 30

Story Submitted

A new semester at North Florida Community College (NFCC) is right around the corner as students gear up for the Summer Term of 2018. Alongside the arrival of a new term comes the opportunity to apply for summer scholarships until the scholarship application deadline on Monday, April 30.

The NFCC Foundation awards scholarships each term to eligible students as supplemental funds to help in covering the cost of tuition, books, and fees. Individual and organizational scholarships, for those planning to enroll in Summer 2018, are available for application until the April 30 deadline.

Restrictions and requirements vary with each scholarship; however basic eligibility for funds is a minimum of a 2.0 GPA. Applicants are also required to fill out a Free Application For Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be considered for a scholarship. Scholarships may be applied for through the NFCC Foundation, Inc. located on the NFCC campus, Bldg. #36 (Development and External Affairs/NFCC Foundation Office). Scholarship applicants may stop by the Foundation Office, call (850) 973-9414 or email Foundation@nfcc.edu for more information and scholarship applications.

The North Florida Community College Foundation, Inc. is a separate not-for-profit, IRS approved 501(c)(3) corporation chartered to provide financially for the educational needs of NFCC programs and students from Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties that cannot be met through state aid or student tuition income.

For more information about the NFCC Foundation or scholarships at NFCC, contact the NFCC Foundation at (850) 973-9414, email Foundation@nfcc.edu or visit www.nfcc.edu/foundation-giving.