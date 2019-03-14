NFCC RN graduating class raising funds

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

North Florida Community College's (NFCC) Registered Nursing (RN) graduating class of 2019 is currently raising funds to pay for their pinning ceremony—an event which marks the finish line of a hard-fought journey to become professional, knowledgeable nurses who are ready to step into the line of duty. All funds will go towards pinning uniforms, the class's pinning reception, class photography and framing expenses.

The class is selling raffle tickets for two valuable prizes that you don't want to miss the chance to win. Item one is a handcrafted farmhouse table built and designed by one of the program's own students, Lee Black. The beautiful piece of furniture is valued at over $1,000. One raffle ticket for this item may be purchased for five dollars. Five tickets may be purchased for twenty dollars.

Item number two is a gift basket which includes gift cards from local and surrounding businesses such as Daisy & Dukes Boutique, Southern Grace Gifts, Penelope’s Boutique, Brick House Eatery, Subway, Debbie's Jewels and Rocky's. The gift basket has a retail value of over $200. One raffle ticket for item number two may be purchased for two dollars, or three tickets may be purchased for five dollars.

Don't miss the opportunity to support NFCC's 2019 RN graduating class and earn the chance to win awesome prizes! Fundraising will continue from now until Monday, March 25, the last day to purchase tickets. On Wednesday, March 27, the drawing will take place and winners will be contacted. Winners have 48 hours to respond or a new winner will be drawn. All items must be picked up within seven days of the drawing. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Class President Emily Akers at 1-913-669-9161 or

.