NFCC presents Peter Pan and Friends on Ice – March 18 at Van H. Priest auditorium

Story Submitted

The North Florida Community College (NFCC) Artist Series welcomes ice creative entertainment's “Peter Pan and Friends on Ice” to the Van H. Priest Auditorium stage on Monday, March 18. This amazing and entertaining ice-skating show begins at 7 p.m. Lobby and ticket sales open at 6 p.m.

There is nothing quite as thrilling as the tale of Peter Pan - until you add ice! Pack your bags for an adventure to Neverland like never before! The magic begins when you skate to inside the whimsical world of Neverland with Peter and his enchanted companions. But beware - the forces of swashbuckling pirates are just around the corner. Accompany Sarge Hook and his motly crew for a piratey voyage of Neverland with big flips, jumps and tricks sure to keep you on the edge of your sails!

How will NFCC get an ice-skating show inside Van H. Priest Auditorium? You'll just have to come see for yourself.

Limited tickets may be available night of show. Tickets are currently on sale through the NFCC ticket hub at www.ticketsource.us/nfcc. Due to the NFCC spring break holiday, phone and office sales will not be available the week of March 11-15. Those unable to make online ticket purchases during that time may call (850) 973-1653 to make seating reservations on the NFCC Artist Series message center. Tickets will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. Phone and office ticket sales will resume at 8 a.m., Monday, March 18 and continue until show time as available.

Don't miss “Peter Pan and Friends on Ice” at NFCC on Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 reserved seating and $8 with student ID or for children ages 17 and under. Visit www.nfcc.edu/artist-series for more information.