NFCC Presents Disney’s Mary Poppins JR Jan. 25 and Jan. 26

Your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in the North Florida Community College Sentinel Upstage Players’ upcoming production of Mary Poppins JR, a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure based on the award-winning Broadway musical and classic Walt Disney film. Nearly 60 local stars have been practicing and perfecting their roles to make this Disney and Cameron Mackintosh musical another hit for the NFCC Community Theatre (Sentinel Upstage Players). The musical comes to life on NFCC’s Van H. Priest Auditorium stage Friday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 reserved seating and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Call (850) 973-1653 or purchase online at www.ticketsource.us/nfcc.

Set in England in 1910, Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the troubled Banks family how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures and even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.” It is a great adventure for all to enjoy.

Much dedication and many hours have gone into rehearsals, choreography, stage design, costumes and bringing a quality college and community production to the stage. Under the direction of NFCC’s Denise Bell, many others have contributed their leadership and talents including music direction by Jay Hicks, Choreography by Danielle Leslein and an outstanding backstage crew.

Don’t miss this amazing community production at NFCC Jan. 25-26. Tickets are available by calling (850) 973-1653 or online at www.ticketsource.us/nfcc. Visit www.nfcc.edu/sentinel-upstage-players for more information.