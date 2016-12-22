NFCC Minority Success Program holds first board meeting

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Carole Mitchell, December 12, 2016

The NFCC Minority Success Program Advisory Members are pictured after their first meeting. Shown, from left to right, are: Edna H. Turner, advisory member and educator; Marvin “Merv” Mattair, MSP Program Director; Candida M. Atkins, advisory member; Octavious L. Tookes, advisory member and minister; Shirley L. Mattair, advisory member; Phil Wilkerson, advisory member and NFCC Director of Recruitment, Advising and Retention; and Taneeka Barfield, advisory member.

North Florida Community College’s (NFCC) Minority Success Program (MSP) held its first advisory board meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Merv Mattair, MSP Program Director, welcomed the group before addressing items on the agenda.

Mattair provided each member with an MSP Advisory Committee Handbook (ACH). The ACH details the program goals and objectives, student rights and expectations, as well as the MSP responsibilities to the MSP student. The ACH defined each board member’s position with a job description. Advisory members reviewed the information while brainstorming events, activities and initiatives to promote continued student success.

The board discussed the criteria and incentives for the MSP Student of the Month. The monthly accolade will include a student picture on the NFCC MSP board, recognition in local newspapers, one free month of campus parking and a free meal. NFCC MSP Student of the Month honor is one of the program reward incentives to promote community service and good grades for MSP students.

Additionally, advisory members agreed to meet monthly. Their voluntary advisory board membership will be for a term of one year.

The NFCC MSP mission statement is: building a bridge of success that no one has to cross alone. The program aims to help minority students attending NFCC succeed in every step of their academic journey, from admissions to graduation.

The next NFCC MSP Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 12 p.m.