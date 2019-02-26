NFCC Hosts Open House and Free Application Day Saturday, March 2

ALL INVITED: Explore Programs, Tour Campus, Apply for Admission and Financial Aid NEW: Training and Employer Showcase with CareerSource North Florida and Area Employers

North Florida Community College invites the public to its Super Saturday: Open House and Free Application Day event on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This annual event allows the community to explore NFCC all in one informative and fun-filled day. Highlights of the day include an academic and student resource expo in the Colin P. Kelly Fitness Center, scholarship drawings, financial aid application assistance and opportunities to explore NFCC degree and certificate programs and talk with program instructors and advisors.

As an incentive to enroll early for NFCC’s 2019 summer and fall terms, high school seniors and all first-time college applicants who complete an admissions application at NFCC Super Saturday pay no application fee – applying to NFCC is completely free on Saturday, March 2; a $20 savings.

NFCC staff will also be on hand to assist future students in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Visit http://www.nfcc.edu/super-saturday for a complete list of information needed to complete the FAFSA.

The NFCC Career and Technical Education Center is also working with CareerSource North Florida and area employers to host a Training and Employer Showcase at the college’s open house. Explore how training through NFCC can help prepare you for a new career or job advancement. Learn about job-related programs and industry certifications that employers look for when hiring new employees. Meet representatives from CareerSource North Florida and area employers Benny Whitehead Inc. Trucking, Chemring Ordnance, Klausner Lumber One, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Nestle Waters, Stahl-Meyer Foods and Super-Pufft Snacks Corporation.

NFCC Super Saturday is open to anyone interested in attending NFCC or finding out more information about the college and its many programs and offerings. For more information visit www.nfcc.edu/super-saturday or call (850) 973-1737.

NEW THIS YEAR – Training and Employer Showcase