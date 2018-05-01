NFCC honors Madison students and Sheriff

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

North Florida Community College (NFCC) honored outstanding students and student leaders during its 2018 Honors Convocation ceremony on Tuesday, April 24. Out of 38 students, 11 Madison County residents were honored, including Madison County Sheriff Ben Stewart.

According to NFCC, students from various academic areas and student organizations received recognition for outstanding achievement and character during the 2017-2018 academic year. NFCC faculty and staff announced each award recipient as Deans of Academic Affairs Frances Adleburg and Jennifer Page alongside Dean of Enrollment Services Kay Hogan presented the awards.

Zackery Peterson, of Madison, won the Prestigious Student of the Year award. The decision was made based on faculty nominations on performance, character, and attitude. The Student of the Year is chosen to encapsulate what NFCC stands for. Sheriff Stewart was awarded the 2018 Friend to the College award. Sheriff Stewart was awarded based on his support that goes above and beyond what is expected for providing safety to students, faculty, and staff at NFCC.

The Outstanding Student Award was presented to individual top-performing students who grasp the subject in class excel academically. The individuals from Madison County who won that award are as follows: Rachel King, of Pinetta; Sarah Evans, of Greenville; Tobias Buhlmann, Moe Cooks, and Kylie Duarte, all of Lee; Tinicha Blackshear-Jackson, Theodore Brown, Kimberly Ross, and Eric Rykard, all of Madison.