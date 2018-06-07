NFCC Honors College Employees for Professional Achievement and Years of Service

Submitted by: NFCC Office of College Advancement

North Florida Community College employees gathered at the NFCC Student Center on Tuesday, May 8, for the college’s annual employee recognition ceremony. The gathering honors all NFCC employees for their contributions to the college, recognizes NFCC’s Above and Beyond award recipients and honors employees for years of service to NFCC.

NFCC is excited to announce that Jeff Kreyling of Hamilton County and Dani Mays of Madison County were both selected to receive NFCC’s Above and Beyond Award for 2017 - 2018. ­Kreyling is the mechanic/equipment specialist for the NFCC Maintenance Department, while Mays serves as the data systems manager/banner trainer in NFCC’s Office of Institutional Research & Assessment.

The Above and Beyond awards are given each year to NFCC employees, staff and faculty members, who go above the call of their regular jobs to assist students, to assist their colleagues or to benefit the college.

Retiring Dean of Academic Affairs Frances Adleburg (28 years) and Allied Health Advisor Debbie Bass (16 years) were also honored and presented commemorative plaques by President John Grosskopf for their years of dedicated service to NFCC and its students.

Thirteen employees received service awards from NFCC recognizing years of service ranging from five years to fifteen years. They are:

15 Years: Debbie Bass (Madison County), Cindy Burnett (Hamilton County), Desiree James (Madison County), Rose Knox (Madison County) and Wayne Vickers (Madison County).

10 Years: Glenn Bryce (Leon County), Scott Hubert (Lowndes County) and Julie Walden (Madison County).

5 Years: Dr. Guenter Maresch (Jefferson County), Jennifer Page (Madison County), Jhan Reichert (Jefferson County), Lisa Thompson (Madison County) and Della Webb (Madison County).

Ten employees received special recognition for professional achievement. Certificates were given in honor of employees completing degrees, publishing works, and/or serving on state and national boards, among other things.

Those honored include: Johnathan Cooks (Madison County), Bill Eustace (Brooks County), Karen Everett (Taylor County), Shante Fagin (Madison County), Deshala Frazier (Madison County), Sharon McClune (Madison County), Shontrece McIntyre (Madison County), Brandy Plummer (Madison County) Kim Scarboro (Madison County) and Margaret Wilkerson (Madison County).

Congratulations to all NFCC employees for their dedication and contributions to the college, community and education.