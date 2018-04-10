NFCC holds community health fair

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, April 13, North Florida Community College (NFCC) will be hosting a community health fair. The event will be held on the Madison County Courthouse Lawn and is absolutely free!

Offering free wellness screenings and information, there will be plenty of local medical resources, nutritional information and health products available for your needs. There will be free giveaways, relaxation demonstrations, and up-to-date screening information. Fun interactions with games and local vendors will also be available. During the fair, you can choose to donate blood and support NFCC's Allied Health and Nursing program by buying a chicken and rice dinner for just $6.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Madison County Courthouse Lawn is located at 125 SW Range Ave., in Madison.